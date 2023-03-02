Outdoor Burning Ban In Effect in Ohio
March 2, 2023 4:21AM EST
Golf course brush fire. (Courtesy East Sparta Fire Department)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The month of March signals the beginning of a semi-annual burn ban in unincorporated areas of Ohio.
Even fires in burn barrels are prohibited between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in March, April and May.
It’s because of dry brush and typically windier conditions this time of year.
There are exceptions though.
Check with your local fire department first.
