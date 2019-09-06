Outspoken Judge Jeanine Pirro Does Not Hold Back on the Gary Rivers Show
Fox TV personality and #1 NY Times Best selling author, Judge Jeanine Pirro blasted the left and liberals in an entertaining and informative segment on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning.
Her new book released this week is “Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge: The Left’s Plot to Remake America”.
In the interview, Pirro blasted a plethora of liberal individuals and organizations, including San Francisco officials, for their resolution proclaiming the NRA as a domestic terrorist organization.
Get Her book:” www.amazon.com/Radicals-Resistance-Revenge-Remake-America/dp/1546085181/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=pirro&qid=1564971805&s=gateway&sr=8-1
BIO: Jeanine Pirro is the host of Justice with Judge Jeanine on the Fox News channel. Previously, she hosted Judge Jeanine Pirro, a syndicated court show for which she won an Emmy. In 1990, she was elected the first woman to sit on the Westchester County court bench. In 1993, she again made history as the first woman elected district attorney in Westchester. As a prosecutor, Pirro received national recognition for founding one of the nation’s first domestic violence units, and has tirelessly crusaded on behalf of the silent victims of violent crime.
