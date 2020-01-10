Over 100 Fish Die in Alliance Following Wastewater Treatment Plan Error
ODNR
ALLIANCE (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At least 100 fish are dead in Alliance following a mishap at the city’s wastewater treatment plan earlier this week. The Canton Repository reports that the plant released a chemical that was too lethal for fish. City officials stress that the mistake did not effect the quality of Alliance’s drinking water. The ODNR and the EPA were notified about the incident and are reportedly speaking with city officials. The chemical released was ferric chloride which is also known as iron chloride.