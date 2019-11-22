Over $10,000 worth of Media Equipment Stolen from Mount Union
ALLIANCE (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Students at the University of Mount Union are without some of the school’s top multi media equipment after a break in took place at the University’s media center.
As first reported by umudynamo.com, Alliance Police and Mount Union campus security are investigating the theft of more than $10,000 of camera equipment from the communication department and Raider Student media.
Dr. Leni Cooper, who is a professor and co-adviser to Raider Student Media at the University of Mount Union says the thieves seemed to know exactly what they were looking for.
The investigation is ongoing.