Over 70,000 Deer Harvested During Ohio’s Gun Week
December 5, 2023 4:30AM EST
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another successful deer gun week in Ohio.
70,118 deer were checked last week.
That’s just below last year’s harvest and the three-year average.
Tuscarawas County was second in the state to Coshocton County with 2,260 deer harvested.
Carroll County was fifth at 1,864.
There is a bonus deer gun weekend on the 16th and 17th of this month.
The preferred firearm of Ohio’s deer hunters is now the straight-walled cartridge rifle.
60-percent of hunters used one of those.