Over 70,000 Deer Harvested During Ohio’s Gun Week

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another successful deer gun week in Ohio.

70,118 deer were checked last week.

That’s just below last year’s harvest and the three-year average.

Tuscarawas County was second in the state to Coshocton County with 2,260 deer harvested.

Carroll County was fifth at 1,864.

There is a bonus deer gun weekend on the 16th and 17th of this month.

The preferred firearm of Ohio’s deer hunters is now the straight-walled cartridge rifle.

60-percent of hunters used one of those.