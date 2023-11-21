News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Overdose Death Leads to Manslaughter Plea, 4-6 Years

By Jim Michaels
November 21, 2023 7:32AM EST
Share
Overdose Death Leads to Manslaughter Plea, 4-6 Years
Dillan Price (Courtesy Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 19-year-old Canton man accused of supplying a deadly mixture of drugs to another city man will do four to six years in prison.

Dillan Price was sentenced last week on involuntary manslaughter charges.

He had entered a guilty plea earlier.

The 28-year-old victim ingested a combination of cocaine and fentanyl back in May.

He later died of an overdose.

Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone highlighted that and another case back in September, saying in a statement: “everyone must be responsible for their actions”.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

TUSKY TRAGEDY: Vigil Held After 6 Killed in Columbus-Area Crash, Victims Include 3 High School Students
3

TUSKY TRAGEDY: Incident Hits Home for DeWine
4

ELECTION 2023 RESULTS: Quick View, 2 Successful State Issues, 2 New Mayors
5

TUSKY TRAGEDY: Hartville Man Injured Behind Wheel of Bus, Will Be OK