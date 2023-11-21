Overdose Death Leads to Manslaughter Plea, 4-6 Years

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 19-year-old Canton man accused of supplying a deadly mixture of drugs to another city man will do four to six years in prison.

Dillan Price was sentenced last week on involuntary manslaughter charges.

He had entered a guilty plea earlier.

The 28-year-old victim ingested a combination of cocaine and fentanyl back in May.

He later died of an overdose.

Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone highlighted that and another case back in September, saying in a statement: “everyone must be responsible for their actions”.