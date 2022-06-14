UPDATE: Overnight Storms With Big Impact South, West of Canton
FILE - Mike Raniolo with MasTec a contractor for Duke Power breaks ice on power lines after a winter storm hit North Carolina in Atlantic Beach, N.C. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Impacts from two waves of thunderstorm activity during the night Monday night is mainly west and south of Stark and Carroll Counties.
But you don’t have to look far.
As of Tuesday at 3 p.m., 3,000 AEP Ohio customers are without power in Tuscarawas County, with 5000 down in Wayne County and a similar number in Holmes County.
That’s part of 135,000 company customers out across the state.
Also, the Holmes-Wayne Electric Cooperative reported another 13,000 customers in the dark this morning.
That’s most of their service area.
There were downed trees on a number of state routes in Wayne County, including Routes 302, 539, 95, 93, 226, 241 and 604.
All had closures reported by ODOT as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Of a number of closings in Holmes County, there was a Route 62 closure west of Berlin.
Holmes is under a Level 3 Travel Advisory from the sheriff’s office.
There’s no doubt additional tree debris on county and local roads.
Weather service radar estimates maximum winds at 75 miles an hour.