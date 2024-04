PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of Sobriety Checkpoints by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and county OVI Task Force in Plain Township on Friday night.

They’ll be setting up at 7 p.m. on Easton Street NE, just east of Middlebranch Avenue.

Then at 9:30 they’ll head down Middlebranch to just north of Route 62.

Officers will conduct a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment.