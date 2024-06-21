Pa Couple Charged in Thefts of Ensure from Alliance Grocery Stores

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Alliance police have charged a young western Pennsylvania couple with felony theft.

They are accused of stealing $1600 worth of a nutrition supplement from two different stores in the city of Alliance last week.

City police say 27-year-old Soud Kanan of Sharon Pennsylvania is accused of using fraudulent coupons to purchase 84 six-packs of Ensure at the Meijer store on West State Street.

The same day he walked out with 80 packs at the nearby Marc’s store, not even scanning some of the items.

25-year-old Asmaa Kanan faces the same charge for assisting in the operation.

Both are in Alliance Municipal Court this afternoon.

They were arrested Wednesday, back in the Marc’s parking lot with lots of Ensure in a van.