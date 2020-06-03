      Breaking News
Tuesday Update: Governor Fully intends to OPEN Schools in the Fall

Palace, Other Arts Venues Look for Reopening Suggestions

Jim Michaels
Jun 3, 2020 @ 2:53am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 16 performing arts venues from around Ohio including the Palace Theatre in Canton are trying to gauge the consumer confidence of their customers amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The Palace, the Akron Civic Theatre and others are sending surveys to their existing clientele.

They’re looking for input on the “when” and “how” of reopening.

The idea for the survey comes from the Performing Arts Center at Kent State Tusc.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon