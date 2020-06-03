Palace, Other Arts Venues Look for Reopening Suggestions
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 16 performing arts venues from around Ohio including the Palace Theatre in Canton are trying to gauge the consumer confidence of their customers amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
The Palace, the Akron Civic Theatre and others are sending surveys to their existing clientele.
They’re looking for input on the “when” and “how” of reopening.
The idea for the survey comes from the Performing Arts Center at Kent State Tusc.