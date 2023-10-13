Palace Shows Off $16 Million in Ambitious Plans

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Doubling the building and lobby square footage, and even adding an outdoor venue.

It’s just part of the ambitious $16 million plan to bring the near-century-old Palace Theatre into the next century.

Two adjacent buildings along 6th Street NW have already been purchased for the project, which also adds concession stands, restrooms and ADA-compliant seating and other such access.

The theatre board came across research indicating 30-percent of the venue’s potential customers have mobility issues.

Here are a few sentences from the theater’s press release:

Key objectives of the project include expanding the current stage to allow for larger live events, addition of a

secondary lobby to allow patrons more locations for concessions and refreshments, additional premium seating

closer to the stage, adding an elevator to allow for accessible seating in the balcony, additional restrooms on both

floors, a permanent loading dock area for ease of show set up and additional dressing rooms for our performers.

This transformative project will profoundly influence the local community, presenting added advantages for

residents.

With increased accessibility and enhanced functional spaces, the theatre will host a broader spectrum

of events and extend rental opportunities to other organizations.

The fundraising campaign is underway.

They hope to be able to showcase the new facilities in late 2026 or in 2027, in time for the next 100 years.