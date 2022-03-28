Palmisano Travels to Ukraine/Poland Border, Assists Families
Joe Palmisano assists families escaping Ukraine.
AT THE UKRAINE, POLAND BORDER (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We don’t know exactly how many Americans have gone over to Ukraine to help fight the Russians or provide assistance to the refugees.
But you know at least one of them.
Former 1480 WHBC Saturday morning host Joe Palmisano felt a calling to do more than give money, so he recently traveled to the Ukraine/Poland border.
He is meeting families escaping the war, putting their luggage into a shopping cart and guiding them through the checkpoints to safety on the other side.
He says one trip from a bus in Ukraine to another in Poland could take as long as six hours.
He talked to our Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning News last Friday.
Palmisano says he continues to communicate with some of the families as they settle in to Poland, despite the language barrier.
He says these are some of the strongest women ever.