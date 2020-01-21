Pam’s NJ Trip: A battle against Parkinson’s Disease and a lot of Rock and Roll
Every January I pack my bags and head with my family to the beach…in Asbury Park, NJ. Yes, New Jersey is cold this time of year but we don’t go for the beach time. It’s our annual trip for the Light of Day Winterfest – it’s days and days of music and family and friends and fundraising! Our 20th year and here we are. The event gets bigger and better each year.
My brother in law, Joe Grushecky, has been a headliner at this event for years and that’s how I became involved. My brother in law’s manager Bob Benjamin was diagnosed with Parkinson’s when he was just 38 years old. He’s the reason we get together and it’s actually his birthday bash…that’s how it started. And yes, Bruce Springsteen is a part of it most years. He too is close with Joe Grushecky and Bob Benjamin. That is so wonderful and exciting but it’s not everything. The people we have met, the friends we have made, the money we have raised…that’s what matters. Parkinson’s is a debilitating disease and I have seen it cripple my friends. It’s time for a cure.
And the people involved love music, play music, live music. It’s special to see all this talent in one place. I am honored just to be a part of it. Just thought I’d share a few pictures of our fun…and here’s to awareness! #BeatParkinsons