Pandemic Government Money for Nonprofits

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Pandemic assistance for non-profit organizations in Stark County.

The Regional Planning Commission will administer the distribution of $500,000 in COVID relief funding.

Commissioner Richard Regula says it’s CDBG money from the Ohio Department of Development.

The money can cover various expenses brought on by the virus, even salaries.

The idea is to try and make everyone whole again from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.