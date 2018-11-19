Christmas Parade, Tree Lighting in Massillon

(WHBC) – Youngsters had a chance to see Santa and get plenty of candy during the Christmas Parade in downtown Massillon on Saturday.

After the parade, Santa and Rudolph led the countdown as the city’s Christmas tree was lit up.

Before Santa flipped the switch on the tree, he shared with kids in the crowd a story of how Massillon’s mayor, Kathy Catazaro-Perry, was actually on the Naughty list one year when she was a kid, but she turned things around and was able to get on the Nice list by the time Christmas arrived.

See video of the parade and tree lighting below.

In Canton, Light Up Downtown is coming up on Thursday, December 6th.

The free event will span 14 city blocks with entertainment and refreshments.