Parade of Homes Begins Saturday in Hartville

HARTVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Starting Saturday and for the next nine days, you can get a feel for “things new” inside of homes.

That’s whether you want to build a new home or just put up some new furnishings.

The annual Parade of Homes happens in Hartville along Woodland Street SW between Route 43 and Market Avenue.

Executive Director of the Building Industry Association of Stark and East Central Ohio Joe Race says the most fascinating “new thing” for him is the technology.

The idea that you can remotely control the refrigerator and even a faucet with your phone.

Seven homes in the Woodlands and Gentlebrook are open 12 to 7 over the weekend with entertainment and even Almost Heaven Ice Cream on Sunday.

Admission is six dollars, with under 12 free.

And parking is on site.