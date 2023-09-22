Parade of Homes Winding Down

HARTVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you haven’t made it to the 2023 Parade of Homes, you have three more opportunities as of Friday morning.

And the Building Industry Association of Stark and East Central Ohio is pulling out all the stops when it comes to entertainment.

On Friday, Chef Scott will do a cooking demonstration inside one of the seven parade homes starting at 5.

And the theme is All Things Pumpkin on Saturday.

A decorated or painted pumpkin or jack o’lantern is good for one half-price admission.

The show features six traditional homes in the Woodlands and a villa in Gentlebrook.

It’s on Woodland Street SW in Hartville.

Normal admission is six dollars; more at whbc.com