Paris 2024 Olympics HQ Searched In Third Consecutive Summer Games Scandal

PARIS (AP) — Officials say French investigators have searched the Paris Olympic organizers’ headquarters as part of corruption investigations into contracts linked to the Games.

This is the third straight time graft allegations have dogged a Summer Olympics.

The Paris organizing committee said in a statement that a search was underway Tuesday at their headquarters in the suburb of Saint-Denis.

It said it was cooperating.

It would not comment further.

An official with the financial prosecutor’s office said the search was linked to two preliminary investigations related to the Olympics that had not previously been made public.

The official was not authorized to be publicly named according to office policy.