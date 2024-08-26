Paris Township Woman Shot to Death

An investigation is underway into the fatal shooting of a 37-year old Paris Township woman late Sunday night. The Stark County Sheriff’s office reports they went to a home in the 16000 block of Coledale Street, NE around 10:30 last night. that’s when they found Ashley Shumaker dead in her home of an apparent gunshot wound.

They also report that another person who lived there and was involved in the incident is currently cooperating with the investigation. They’re not releasing any further details. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 430-3800 or via the anonymous tip line at (330) 451-3937.

