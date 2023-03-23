News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Park Outside: Hyundai, Kia Recall Vehicles Due To Fire Risk

By News Desk
March 23, 2023 1:05PM EDT
Share
FILE - The Hyundai company logo is displayed Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. Hyundai and Kia are telling owners, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, of some large SUVs to park them outdoors and away from structures after a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring. The Korean automakers are recalling more than 281,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of the problem, but they haven’t figured out how to fix it yet. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of over 571,000 SUVs and minivans in the U.S. to park them outdoors because the tow hitch harnesses can catch fire while they are parked or being driven.

The Korean automakers are recalling the vehicles. Affected Hyundais include the 2019 to 2023 Santa Fe, the 2021 to 2023 Santa Fe Hybrid, the 2022 and 2023 Santa Fe Plug-in hybrid and the 2022 and 2023 Santa Cruz.

The only Kia affected is the Carnival minivan from 2022 and 2023.

All have Hyundai or Kia tow hitch harnesses.

The automakers say water can get into a circuit board and cause a short circuit.

Dealers will remove a fuse and tow hitch module until a fix is ready.

Later they’ll install a new fuse and wire extension.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Man Found Guilty of Assault Charge in Hammer Attack
3

Canton Police Need Your Help in a Murder Investigation. Check out these PICTURES
4

Long-Sought Alliance Man Makes FOTW List Once Again
5

Heggy's Opening New Store at HOF Village