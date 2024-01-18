News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Parking Bans Issued With Snow Starting Late Thursday Night

By Jim Michaels
January 18, 2024 4:16PM EST
Joshua Phillips speaks with a reporter while walking his dog Maddie in the snow, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Various communities are putting up snow parking bans.

And the city of Canton recommends that events scheduled from midnight Thursday night through Noon Saturday be canceled.

This, as much of Ohio including Stark and Carroll Counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 1 a.m. Friday morning.

AccuWeather predicts three to six inches of total new snow by early Saturday.

Summit County and the lakeshore counties are under a Winter Storm Warning for even more snow.

Parking bans are already up in Canton and Massillon, as well as in Jackson, Lake, Perry and Plain Townships.

