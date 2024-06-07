Part of ‘Main Road to Massillon’ in Canton to See Major Project

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ambitious, and expensive plans for a busy section of West Tusc in Canton, laid out by the city’s engineer.

Chris Barnes says nearly a half-mile of what is also Route 172 will see new storm sewers, water pipes, two roundabouts, streetscape features and more starting in 2026.

The $25 million project is under design.

Barnes says they have $7 million from SCATS, the Stark County Area Transportation Study.

There will be a public meeting on the project sometime in August.