Part of ‘Main Road to Massillon’ in Canton to See Major Project
June 7, 2024 8:48AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ambitious, and expensive plans for a busy section of West Tusc in Canton, laid out by the city’s engineer.
Chris Barnes says nearly a half-mile of what is also Route 172 will see new storm sewers, water pipes, two roundabouts, streetscape features and more starting in 2026.
The $25 million project is under design.
Barnes says they have $7 million from SCATS, the Stark County Area Transportation Study.
There will be a public meeting on the project sometime in August.