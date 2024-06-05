Parts of 150 Canton Streets, Alleys to See New Pavement This Year

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s quite an ambitious paving program underway in the city of Canton this Summer into Fall.

Portions of 150 streets and alleys will see new asphalt.

Parts of over 30 numbered streets including 12th Street NW and 15th Street NE will be paved.

There’s also work on streets like Harvard Avenue and Spangler Street and even a lot of alleys without names.

The work has begun with crews installing new catch basins where needed or adding ADA-compliant curb ramps for accessibility to sidewalks.

The city engineer’s office says pavement will start to go down later this week.

30 miles of roads will be repaved.

Here’s a list of the streets and alleys:

2024 Canton Paving 5-3-24