Passing of Capital Budget Could Bring Over $4 Million to Canton, Massillon Projects
Thomas West (Ohio House Democratic Caucus)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The General Assembly is expected to push out a lot of legislation on Thursday, with the current session near an end.
The $2.1 billion state capital or “construction” budget is expected to be part of that.
State Rep Thomas West says of the $6.5 million in funding slated to come back to Stark County, $4.3 million is in projects in Canton, Massillon and the rest of his 49th District.
The funding for 15 projects includes a million dollars for the Hall of Fame Village Center for Excellence, with another million going to the Canton Cultural Center for the Arts.
There’s also a half-million dollars for Reservoir Park in Massillon and another half-million for other park projects.
West just returned to Columbus Wednesday after quarantining for a week.
Two reps he was working with are hospitalized with the virus.