Pat Robertson Dies At 93

By News Desk
June 8, 2023 12:53PM EDT
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Religious broadcaster Pat Robertson has died.

He had an enormous impact on American politics and religion.

Robertson turned a tiny Virginia television station into the far-reaching Christian Broadcasting Network, where he hosted the flagship “700 Club” show for half a century.

Robertson ran for president as a Republican in 1988, and from that experience founded the Christian Coalition, which helped cement the Republican Party’s enduring alliance with evangelical voters.

Robertson also drew attention for his televised pronouncements of God’s judgment on America for everything from homosexuality to teaching evolution.

Robertson died Thursday at the age of 93.

