News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Patrol Believes Distracted Driving Law Having An Impact

By Jim Michaels
May 7, 2024 8:52AM EDT
Share
Patrol Believes Distracted Driving Law Having An Impact
Courtesy ODOT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Fatal traffic crashes in Stark County were down from 29 in 2022 to 19 last year.

That’s a trend being seen across Ohio.

The State Highway Patrol believes the new distracted driving law is a factor in lowering the fatality figures.

Patrol Sgt Bridget Matt says the new law gives troopers the upper hand in dealing with distracted drivers.

Though the law has been around for a year now, police could begin issuing citations in October.

The father of the victim of a fatal distracted driving accident says drivers need to teach themselves not to read and respond to text messages in the car.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Man Indicted on Nine Drug Charges
3

Canton Police Release Footage of Arrest Turned Deadly
4

Canton Man Takes Police on Lengthy Chase
5

UPDATE: Man Dead in Early Morning Canton House Fire, Arson Indicated