Patrol Believes Distracted Driving Law Having An Impact

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Fatal traffic crashes in Stark County were down from 29 in 2022 to 19 last year.

That’s a trend being seen across Ohio.

The State Highway Patrol believes the new distracted driving law is a factor in lowering the fatality figures.

Patrol Sgt Bridget Matt says the new law gives troopers the upper hand in dealing with distracted drivers.

Though the law has been around for a year now, police could begin issuing citations in October.

The father of the victim of a fatal distracted driving accident says drivers need to teach themselves not to read and respond to text messages in the car.