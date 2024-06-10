Patrol Clocks Route 30 Driver at 103

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Route 30 freeway makes it fast to get from Canton to Massillon and beyond.

Some are driving too fast though.

the state patrol’s Canton post says they pulled a driver over for doing 103 miles on Route 30 in Perry Township recently.

The speed limit is 65.

Across the state, the patrol is publicizing these high-speed incidents.

They say there have been over 10,000 speed-related crashes in the state this year.