Patrol, Neighboring State Police Targeting ‘Move Over’ Law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Highway Patrol in cooperation with state police agencies in all our surrounding states want to again hammer home the “Move Over” driving law.

So the six police agencies are out in full force from now through Saturday night.

They are the agencies from Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and, of course, Ohio.

Here’s more from the state patrol:

Ohio law requires all drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside. If moving over is not possible due to traffic or weather conditions, or because a second lane does not exist, motorists should slow down and proceed with caution. A version of the move over law exists in all 50 states.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.