      Weather Alert

Patrol Seeks Suspect Pickup in Tuscarawas Hit Skip

Jim Michaels
Oct 7, 2020 @ 5:24am
WHBC News

TUSCARAWAS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton post of the State Highway Patrol is looking for a hit-skip driver who injured a Wooster woman last week along Westbound Route 30 in Tuscarawas Township.

The suspect vehicle is an early-2000s grey Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck with front end damage.

That vehicle hit the victim’s car and forced it to flip over.

That crash happened last Thursday at 8:40 p.m.

Contact the patrol if you have any info at 330 433-6200.

