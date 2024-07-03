Patrol Stresses Highway Safety, Fatality Clock Ticking

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A busy travel day on the nation’s roads on Wednesday, leading up to Independence Day.

And the fatality countdown clock has begun ticking, with the State Highway Patrol tracking the numbers Wednesday through Thursday.

For a similar two-day holiday last year, 12 people were killed in ten accidents on Ohio’s highways.

Patrol Sgt Bridget Matt with two important items: one, don’t drink and drive, and two, wear your seat belt.

There’s also concern about distracted driving, especially with the number of motorcyclists killed last year.