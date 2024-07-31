News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Paychecks Grew More Slowly This Spring, A Sign Inflation May Keep Cooling

By News Desk
July 31, 2024 10:29AM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pay and benefits for America’s workers grew more slowly in the April-June quarter than in the first three months of the year, a trend that could keep price pressures in check and encourage the inflation-fighters at the Federal Reserve.

Compensation as measured by the government’s Employment Cost Index rose 0.9% in the second quarter, down from a 1.2% increase in the previous quarter, the Labor Department said Wednesday.

Compared with the same quarter a year earlier, compensation growth was 4.1%, a slight drop from 4.2% in the first quarter.

