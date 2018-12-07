Pearl Harbor Survivor Shares His Story

(WHBC) – A roomful of people at the American Legion Post 44 in Canton listened intently on Friday as Pearl Harbor survivor Cal Calderone recounted that fateful day 77 years ago.

The 98-year-old says he has thought about what happened on that morning every day since.

“It never leaves. Never leaves. Every day, you just can’t get it out of your mind.”

When the first torpedo struck Cal’s ship, the U.S.S. West Virginia, he remembers thinking maybe another ship had run into it or something.

“We said, what the hell was that, but that second explosion, which we knew was an explosion, took about half the ship off.”

Cal was wounded but was able to get off the West Virginia before it sank, but many others lost their lives.

More than 2,300 American servicemen were killed in the attack, and more than 1,000 wounded.

Cal lives in Canton and still gets along very well. He still drives, and drove himself to the Pearl Harbor Memorial Service at the American Legion.

He hopes people don’t forget how much everyone — soldiers and civilians alike — sacrificed to win World War II.

“Everybody worked hard, the civilians built the ships and made ammunition. They made everything we needed to fight the Japanese.”

The service wrapped up with a 21 Gun Salute and Taps being played as Cal saluted.

Pearl Harbor survivor Cal Calderone, at American Legion Post 44 in Canton, telling how his ship, the USS West Virginia, was hit by torpedoes 77 years ago today. Cal’s 98 years young. Thank you for your service sir! Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Friday, December 7, 2018