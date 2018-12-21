Pedestrian Hit By Semi

(WHBC) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a semi hit a pedestrian on State Route 14 in Portage County.

Troopers with the Ravenna post of the highway patrol say both the semi and pedestrian were traveling westbound, and as the semi neared the pedestrian, the pedestrian entered into the westbound lane and was struck.

Investigators say the semi quickly slowed and traveled left of center in an attempt to avoid the pedestrian.

The semi came to rest in the eastbound lane of route 14.

The pedestrian, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital in Ravenna and then life-flighted to a hospital in Cleveland with serious injuries.

The pedestrian was not wearing any reflective clothing.

The driver of the semi was not injured.