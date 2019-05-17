Pelosi Keynote Speaker At Ohio Democratic Party Fundraiser

(ONN) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be the featured speaker at the annual fundraising dinner for Ohio Democrats.

The California Democrat will speak at the Ohio Democratic Party’s Legacy Dinner at the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Friday.

Pelosi’s appearance comes as 2020 presidential campaigning has already begun.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence made Ohio visits last month to tout Trump Administration policies and several Democrats in the race have already visited the state.