Penn State Coach Gets into Verbal Argument with Fan
By Ariel Stahler
|
Oct 3, 2018 @ 6:40 PM

Penn State University head coach James Franklin got into a verbal argument with a fan following the Nittany Lions’ 27-26 loss to Ohio State on September 29.  Video courtesy of Penn State on PennLive.

