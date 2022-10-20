News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Pentagon To Provide Funds, Help For Troops Seeking Abortions

By News Desk
October 20, 2022 7:19PM EDT
Share
Pentagon To Provide Funds, Help For Troops Seeking Abortions

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Pentagon will provide travel funds and support for troops and their dependents who seek abortions but are based in states where they are now illegal. The Pentagon has looked at how it can continue to support medical services including abortion to servicemembers and family members since the Supreme Court overturned its own 1973 abortion-legalizing ruling in June. The new policy was announced Thursday by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Many of the Pentagon’s major military bases are located in states including Texas and Florida where anti-abortion laws are now in place.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Woman Enters Plea in Unusual Assault Case
3

Another Shooting in Canton - 23-year old is Seriously Injured
4

31-Year-Old Gets 20 to 25 Years in Killing of Young Canton Woman
5

GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal