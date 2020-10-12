      Breaking News
Perry Bar Among 10 Cited Statewide for COVID Violations

Jim Michaels
Oct 12, 2020 @ 7:45am
(This is NOT a local bar). People crowded around bars in Sturgis, S.D., on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 during the 80th anniversary of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Perry Township bar was one of ten cited by agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit over the weekend.

C Jay’s Bar and Grill on Lincoln Way East was written up for after-hours consumption.

Agents spotted 10 to 12 people consuming alcohol at 11:45 at night.

