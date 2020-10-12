Perry Bar Among 10 Cited Statewide for COVID Violations
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Perry Township bar was one of ten cited by agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit over the weekend.
C Jay’s Bar and Grill on Lincoln Way East was written up for after-hours consumption.
Agents spotted 10 to 12 people consuming alcohol at 11:45 at night.