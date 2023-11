PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Perry Township Fire Department is investigating a house fire from Wednesday night.

It looks to be a total loss.

The ranch-style house was on Audrey Street SW, just off Richville Drive in the township, southeast of Massillon.

The family got out OK.

It appears the fire started in the rear of the house.

No injuries.

The department estimates total damage at $240,000.