Perry Gets New Boys Basketball Coach

By billy.beebe
May 10, 2023 5:55AM EDT
Former New Philly & Carrollton boys’ hoops coach Matt Voll is the new boys basketball coach at Perry. He was formally approved at the Perry Board of Education meeting last night.

Voll comes to Perry after resigning  as head boys’ basketball coach at New Philadelphia in March of 2022. Voll took over as head coach of the New Philadelphia in 2016,  posting a 105-46 mark in six seasons at the Quaker helm, including a pair of 20-win campaigns and district titles. Voll’s resume also includes coaching the New Philly’s Girls team and time spent coaching Carrollton Boys and  Girls teams.

 

