      Weather Alert

Perry Intersection Project Includes ‘Quick Curb Delineation’

Jim Michaels
Jan 11, 2021 @ 5:58am
WHBC News

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was identified last year as the most dangerous intersection in the county by the Stark County Area Transportation Study.

A safety project coming to West Tusc at Perry Drive in Perry Township includes what is known as “quick curb delineation”.

A new westbound right turn lane on Tusc will be separated from the other three lanes by a slight curb and plastic guides.

The $2 million project is set to sell this Fall.

