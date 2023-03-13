Perry Leaders Seeking Guidance for Master Plan, You Can Participate

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are a couple of newer trustees like Matt Miller on the board in Perry Township.

So political leadership there is trying to measure the wants and needs of residents as far as government services go.

An online survey is available now to residents and others who might work or otherwise spend some time in the township.

Trustee Miller says this is the start of a process guided by the Stark County Regional Planning Commission, hoping to develop a Master Plan for the township by next July.

And if you’re thinking the survey designed to lead to a Master Plan for trustees will kill an entire evening, Miller says they got advice from the Stark County Regional Planning Commission to keep it brief.

The survey will be available until June.