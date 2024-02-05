News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Perry Loses Fire Inspector

By Jim Michaels
February 5, 2024 8:55AM EST
Perry Twp. Fire Inspector Mark Murphy (Courtesy Perry Township Fire Department)

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – News out of the Perry Township Fire Department:

Firefighters responded to an alarm pull at the high school on Friday.

A junior student pulled the alarm, apparently as a prank.

That means a felony inducing panic charge.

Earlier in the day though, the department lost its fire inspector.

Mark Murphy was rushed to the hospital in the early morning hours.

He died there.

Murphy was with the department for 30 years.

He was 54.

