Perry Man Arraigned in Death of Akron Woman

By Jim Michaels
January 3, 2024 5:03AM EST
Lee Greenwalt (Stark County jail)

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 47-year-old Lee Greenwalt of Perry Township remains jailed in connection with the county’s first homicide of the year.

He was arraigned on murder and other charges Tuesday in Massillon Municipal Court.

Greenwalt was arrested early New Years Day morning at his Briardale Drive NW home.

This, after 48-year-old Leah Zweidinger of Akron was found dead in his front yard.

No word on a cause or manner of death.

Zweidinger was reportedly Greenwalt’s New Years “date”, according to the Repository.

Greenwalt faces additional charges for kicking a paramedic in the leg and becoming violent in the police cruiser during his arrest.

