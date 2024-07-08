Perry Man Given 15 to Life in Death of Akron Woman

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 47-year-old Perry Township man has been sentenced to 15 years to life for the New Year’s Day 2024 killing of an Akron woman.

Lee Greenwalt entered guilty pleas to murder and other charges last week.

48-year-old Leah Zweidinger was found dead in Greenwalt’s Briardale Drive NW front yard.

Judge Chryssa Hartnet told the court the guilty plea saved a jury, family and friends from having to view a disturbing video of the killing, according to the Repository.

Zweidinger and Greenwalt were dating.