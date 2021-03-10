Perry Man Killed in School Bus/Car Crash in Township
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Perry Township man is dead after a crash involving a Perry Local school bus on Tuesday.
The township police department says 73-year-old John Ickes drove into the back of the bus on Lincoln Way E at Locke Avnue SW.
He died at the hospital.
Police and the coroner’s office believe he was suffering a medical issue at the time of the crash.
A few children on the bus were treated for minor injuries.