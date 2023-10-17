Perry PD: Man, Woman in Disabled Car Robbed Along Genoa

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A police investigation in Perry Township.

A woman reports that she and the male passenger in her car were robbed Monday afternoon.

Perry Township police say the woman pulled over on Genoa Avenue NW alongside the property of Sippo Lake Park with mechanical issues when a man who had pulled over too demanded the passenger’s wallet.

He drove off in an older model Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The woman reports getting into a physical confrontation with the man.