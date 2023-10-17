News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Perry PD: Man, Woman in Disabled Car Robbed Along Genoa

By Jim Michaels
October 17, 2023 5:45AM EDT
Perry Police

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A police investigation in Perry Township.

A woman reports that she and the male passenger in her car were robbed Monday afternoon.

Perry Township police say the woman pulled over on Genoa Avenue NW alongside the property of Sippo Lake Park with mechanical issues when a man who had pulled over too demanded the passenger’s wallet.

He drove off in an older model Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Source: Perry Township police

The woman reports getting into a physical confrontation with the man.

