Perry Police Chief Placed on Paid Leave

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Perry Township’s chief of police is on paid administrative leave.

Mike Pomesky was sidelined indefinitely following Tuesday night’s Board of Trustees meeting.

No reason was given for the move, but the Repository reports it’s partly related to misdemeanor charges filed against a representative of a Columbus company doing human resources work for the township.

Since there’s no deputy chief, the department’s sergeants are each taking care of their shift.