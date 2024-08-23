Perry School Open Houses Saturday, Kids Go Back After Labor Day

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Classes are getting started later this year for K-through-4 students in the Perry Local School District, and for good reason.

They’ll be moving into brand new buildings come the day after Labor Day.

And the district is holding ribbon-cutting and open house events at each building on Saturday:

10 a.m. at Watson Elementary School on Austin Avenue SW.

11:30 a.m. at Southway Elementary on Southway Street.

And 1 p.m. at Lohr Elementary on Richville Drive.

Passage of a 3.9 mill bond issue made the construction projects possible.

The state is paying 62-percent of the estimated $72 million project cost.