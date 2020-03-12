Perry Schools: Student in Self-Quarantine Due to Contact with COVID-19 Victim
WHBC News
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Perry Local School District says one of its students came into contact with the coronavirus victim from the county and is self-quarantining.
The district says they have been in contact with the Stark County Health Department, who told them there is no reason to cancel classes at this time.
The student is not displaying any symptoms.
Perry Schools are open.
Here is what the district posted on their Facebook pages:
Dear Perry Local Families,
At the Perry Local School District, the health and wellbeing of our students and staff is our highest priority. The District learned after school today that one of our Perry High School students was exposed to the individual in Stark County who has since tested positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus. The affected student is in self- quarantine per the directions of medical professionals.
Perry Local administrators consulted with public health officials this evening to be certain we are following the appropriate and most-current guidance for schools. According to the Stark County Health Department, there is no reason for the school to close or other individuals to be quarantined at this time. Per the Health Department’s direction, all of the Perry Local Schools will be in session tomorrow.
In addition to the heightened daily cleaning regimens in classroom and common areas districtwide that we have already begun, our staff is again sanitizing and disinfecting the classrooms and common areas with exceptional attention and care this evening. If the recommendations from public health officials change in any way, we will take immediate and appropriate steps for the safety of our students, staff members and families.
It is important that everyone continue to practice commonsense precautions to help prevent the spread of all illnesses, including respiratory viruses.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing; using the restroom; and before eating or preparing food.
If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol base.
Stay home when you are sick. Students should not return to school until they have been fever free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication.
Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose and mouth.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue directly into the trash. If a tissue is not available, use the bend of your elbow.
Thank you for your support of our students and we will stay in communication with you as we continue to monitor this situation.