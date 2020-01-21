Perry Township Man Arrested for Assaulting Another Man with Baseball Bat
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Perry Township man was arrested on Monday after police say he beat another man over the head with an aluminum baseball bat.
The incident took place on Saturday, January 19 at an area tattoo parlor. 24 year old Jonathan Kerber allegedly hit a Tuscarawas County man in the head multiple times with a baseball bat, sending him to the hospital.
Major CJ Stantz says the incident was over a girl. The victim is still in the hospital. Kerber was released from jail after posting $50 thousand bond.